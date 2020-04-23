Migrant workers be permitted to return home: Priyanka

Migrant workers stuck at various state borders be permitted to return home: Priyanka

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 23 2020, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 14:48 ist
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded that migrant workers stuck at various state borders due to the lockdown be permitted to return to their native places after due testing and precautions.

She also said compassion was the key to fight COVID-19 and not hostility towards the victims of coronavirus.

"As times pass, we need to permit migrant workers to return home after due testing and precautions," Priyanka Gandhi said addressing the Congress Working Committee meeting through video-conferencing.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Congress leader has been raising the issue of migrant labours stranded at different places and has called upon the central government to help them reach their homes besides providing them food.

She has also urged the Uttar Pradesh government to make arrangements for bringing back migrant labourers from the state stuck at other states. 

Thousands of migrant workers remain stranded at different state borders after their attempts to reach homes during the lockdown were not successful.

There have been law and order issues at certain places as many of them turned up at bus and railway stations in their bid to reach their respective homes.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Priyanka Gandhi
Congress
Migrant
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

 