Milan 2020 postponed due to coronavirus, travel restrictions on four nations

India on Tuesday deferred its 43-nation naval exercise Milan, 2020 - scheduled to be held at Visakhapatnam between March 18 and 28 – due to travel restrictions imposed by the central government to tackle the novel coronavirus threats.

“MILAN 2020 – a multilateral naval exercise scheduled to be conducted by the Indian Navy from March 18 to 28 at Visakhapatnam, has been postponed taking into consideration the safety of all participants and travel restrictions imposed by the spread of COVID-19,” an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

India currently screens passengers coming from 12 countries and imposed visa restrictions for five countries including China. Several of these countries were to participate at Milan.

The visa ban has now been extended to South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy with the virus badly impacting these four countries.

The travel restrictions on China – the epicentre of the pandemic – was imposed on Februaury 5 and it stays.

Iran, South Korea and Japan were to participate in Milan, 2020.

Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia too were to take part in the war drill. They are among the 12 countries that face mandatory screening after reaching any Indian port.

Passengers coming from 12 countries (China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Vietnam, Iran and Italy) are medically examined once they reach India.

“The conduct of Milan 2020 had generated a very enthusiastic response, with navies around the world having expressed their desire to participate; and in deference to this interest, the Indian Navy looks forward toward scheduling Milan at a later convenient date,” said the Navy spokesperson.

In a new travel advisory, the Centre said passengers of all international flights entering into India from any port were required to furnish duly filled self declaration form (including personal particulars such as phone number and address in India) and travel history, to Health Officials and Immigration officials at all ports.

Persons coming from Macau too would have to undergo the medical examination because of its proximity to China, an official said.

“Diplomats, officials of UN and other International bodies, OCI cardholders and air crew from above countries are exempted from such restriction on entry. However, their medical screening is compulsory,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Till March 2, the pandemic spread to 65 countries killing 2,915 persons in China (total positive case 88,948) and 1,28 in other countries (8774 cases).