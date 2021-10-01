Militant killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Rakhama village in the district

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 01 2021, 06:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 09:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Rakhama village in the district following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces drawing retaliation.

One militant has been killed so far, the spokesman said, adding the operation was in progress.

Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter
Shopian
India News

