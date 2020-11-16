Militants lob grenade on police post in J&K’s Kulgam; no loss of life reported

Militants on Monday hurled a grenade towards a police post in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir but there was no loss of life, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade towards Police Post Frisal in the south Kashmir district in the evening, a police official said.

He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded outside the building.

There was no loss of life in the incident, he added.

In a separate incident, militants hurled a grenade towards a police station in Shopian district in south Kashmir, the official said.

He said the grenade hit the rooftop of the police station but did not explode.

A bomb disposal squad later safely defused the explosive, the official added.