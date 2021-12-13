Militants open fire on police bus in Srinagar, 14 policemen injured

At least 14 personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police were injured, three of them critical, when militants attacked a bus they were travelling in near Aripora Zeewan on the outskirts of Srinagar on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Monday evening.

A police spokesman said that the militants attacked the bus, leaving 14 policemen injured.

While the injured have been hospitalised, he said, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

The condition of three among the injured was stated to be critical. When this report was filed searches in the area were going on.

