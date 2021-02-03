Min temp to be within comfortable levels for 2-3 days

Minimum temperature to remain within comfortable levels for next 2-3 days in Delhi: IMD

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 03 2021, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 12:57 ist
Rajpath amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi. Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi's minimum temperature rose to 10.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, and is expected to remain within comfortable levels for the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department said.

Easterly winds, which are not as cold as westerlies from snow-clad mountains, have been blowing in Delhi under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance (WD), it said.

The WD will also lead to light rain in the national capital on Thursday and Friday, it said.

Thunderstorms, lightning and hail could also accompany the unseasonal rains.

The minimum temperature is predicted to rise to 11 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the weather department said.

The minimum temperature had settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 5.3 degrees Celsius on Monday. The maximum temperature on Tuesday stood at 28.1 degrees Celsius, six notches more than normal.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
weather
Temperature
India Meteorological Department

What's Brewing

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

 