Mining in state can resume in six months: Goa CM

The state’s beleaguered mining sector, which was practically shut down since a Supreme Court directive in 2018, could restart again in six months, chief minister Pramod Sawant told the Goa legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Sawant, while replying to a query raised by opposition MLA Vijai Sardesai, said that the state’s mining activity would henceforth be undertaken by the Goa government's newly formed mining corporation.

“At present, we have taken 88 leases for auctioning. If any leases come under one EC environmental clearance, it is considered as one block, in such cases, within 15 days environmental clearance can be transferred to a new leaseholder. As per Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act, in such leases, EC can be transferred for two years and later they can apply for new ECs,” the chief minister told the state assembly.

Sardesai had earlier alleged that despite repeated assurances by the state government, there had been no headway to restart the state’s dormant mining industry. He had also suggested that the government should set a deadline to resume the mines sector, which at its peak accounted for nearly 30 per cent of Goa's Gross Domestic Product.

“For new leases, we have engaged SBICAP (State Bank of India Capital Markets Limited). SBICAP is a transaction advisor to Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, UP, Maharashtra (governments) and now Goa. It has been successful in other states,” Sawant told the state assembly.

“The Goa Mineral Development Corporation is functional. It explores how other activities can be done. The Corporation may also participate in auctions. Even we can take these leases and operate. We are thinking about this possibility,” Sawant said while responding to accusations from the treasury benches that the Corporation was non-functional.

The mining in Goa has been in limbo ever since the apex court banned extraction and transportation of iron ore from 88 mining leases in March 2018, while also directing the state government to re-issue mining leases.

Mining was earlier halted in the state in 2012, after a previous apex court order, in connection with a Rs 35,000 crore illegal mining scam. It restarted again in 2014, before being banned again in 2018 after the Supreme Court scrapped all existing mining leases citing irregularities in renewal processes.