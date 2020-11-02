Irani inaugurates ‘Ayur Sanjeevani Kendras' in Amethi

Minister Smriti Irani inaugurates ‘Ayur Sanjeevani Kendras’ in Amethi for providing health services in rural areas

These centres have been set up to complement and support the government’s existing Ayush infrastructure

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 02 2020, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 19:20 ist

Union Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani, inaugurated ‘Ayur Sanjeevani Kendra for Poshan Abhiyan’ in Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh through the Common Services Centre (CSC), a Special Purpose Vehicle under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, on Monday.

As a first step, 13 Ayur Sanjeevani Kendras have been established at CSCs in all 13 development blocks of Amethi district. These centres have been set up to complement and support the government’s existing Ayush infrastructure by providing grassroots level access to health and wellness service among rural communities.

Inaugurating the centres through videoconference, Smriti Irani said, “Through CSC, we will be able to reach each and every block in the country and promote basic health services using Ayush practices for women and children. It will also help us in Poshan Abhiyan especially in villages. CSC VLE will support outreach and create awareness about these facilities through local markets / haats / social gatherings and media.” The Minister also interacted with 13 VLEs who have set up Ayur Sanjeevani Kendra in Amethi.

“The initiative of Ayur Sanjeevani Kendra through CSCs can be a milestone in Indian health services and help us move towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. In a recent survey, we found that 85 per cent of India population has been taking Ayush treatment during Covid pandemic. These centres will not only function as telemedicine centres but also be a major contributor towards an anaemia free India," Secretary, AYUSH, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said.

“Ayur Sanjeevani Kendra is a unique initiative for the empowerment of pregnant women and lactating mothers. Apart from availing telemedicine consultation through Ayush, women and children can also avail information and advice regarding aspects of nutrition and health from these centres. Today we have launched 13 centres in Amethi and very soon we will set up similar centres in all 6,000 development blocks of the country," Dr. Dinesh Tyagi, CEO, CSC SPV said.

Smriti Irani
Textile industry
Uttar Pradesh
Amethi

