Ministries get trained to update dashboard for measuring 'impact' of PM's speeches: Report

Various ministries and departments of the Narendra Modi government may soon be tracking and updating the Prime Minister's speeches by updating an online ‘PM Speech Tracker’ dashboard. The dashboard aims to assess the traction and impact of Modi's speeches across platforms.

According to a report by The Indian Express, referring to NITI Aayog's response to its RTI query, the NITI Aayog had organised an online training programme for the ministries to discuss the procedure of updating the dashboard and other aspects related to its functioning on December 15 last year.

A government official told the publication that the idea behind the 'PM Speech Tracker' is to "track the impact of the speeches on social media and other media platforms" and amplify the message.

In its reponse, the NITI Aayog answered in the RTI that the programme was conducted along with the National Information Commission to inform participants "about the dashboard/ tracker and various aspects of its functioning and procedure of updation by concerned line ministries." The publication was told that the minutes of the meeting were not prepared.

The Aayog had reportedly, on December 13, sent an email titled ‘Online training programme on PM Speech Tracker’ to secretaries of the ministries of Home Affairs, Road Transport and Highways, Aviation, Agriculture, Commerce, Tourism and the Chairman, Railway Board, among others.

“I have been directed to inform you that an ONLINE TRAINING PROGRAMME ON PM SPEECH TRACKER’ for line ministries is scheduled on 15th of December 2021, 3 pm to 4 PM. Therefore, it is requested that the ministry may please nominate concerned Officer(s) to attend/ participate in this online training programme being organised by NITI Aayog,” the publication quoted the email as saying.

The government think tank maintains other dashboards that track states' rankings in various sectors, parameters of India's sustainable development goals index, and more.

