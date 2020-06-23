Ministry of AYUSH tells Patanjali to give details about its 'coronavirus medicine'

Govt seeks details of Patanjali's 'Covid-19 medicine'

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 23 2020, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 18:26 ist
Yoga guru Ramdev addresses the media during the launch of 'Coronil' and 'Swasari', ayurvedic medicines claimed by Patanjali to cure coronavirus disease, in Haridwar, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)

After Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali on Tuesday launched what he claimed is the first ayurvedic medicine to cure coronavirus disease, Ministry of AYUSH has responded to the development.

The ministry has asked Patanjali to provide details of the medicine and also asked it to stop advertising it until it is examined.

“Ministry has taken cognizance of news in media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for COVID19 treatment by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. The company asked to provide details of medicines & to stop advertising/publicising such claims till issue is duly examined: Ministry of AYUSH ,” tweeted ANI

