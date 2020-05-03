Ministry of Road Transport sets up control room to resolve truckers' issues

With the Union Ministry of Home Affairs allowing inter-state movement of goods vehicles, the Ministry of Road Transport has set up control room to resolving complaints and issues of drivers and transporters on the passage of goods carriers.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The control room will also address complaints regarding empty trucks and inter-state movement of drivers and cleaners from their residence to and fro to the truck parking area, the ministry said a statement.

Senior Ministry of Road Transport officials have been deputed to the control room. Officials working in control room will compile the daily reports they receive.