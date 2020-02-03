Minor allegedly raped, two arrested in Jharkhand

PTI
PTI, Medininagar,
  • Feb 03 2020, 20:19pm ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2020, 20:39pm ist
Reuters file photo for representation

A 13-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by two men in Medininagar, the headquarter town of Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said here on Monday.

Medininagar police station in-charge, Anand Kumar Mishra said two men were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident.

He said the duo was produced before a local court, which sent them to 14 days in judicial custody.

The girl, whose family registered an FIR, accused the two men of raping her on Sunday evening in the town, the police officer said.

He said the girl has been sent to a hospital for a medical test.

