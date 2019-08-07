Minor boy kills a junior in AP for 'humiliating' him

A eight-year-old boy was allegedly murdered in a gruesome manner by his 14-year-old senior at a welfare hostel in Challapalli of Krishna district for humiliating him in front of others. The police, who initially a suspected family feud behind the murder, later solved the mystery that shocked everyone.

The deceased boy, Dasari Aditya, is a class III student staying in a welfare hostel in Challapalli town. Aditya was staying in the hostel along with his elder brother Ashok. When Ashok could not find his brother inside the hostel room, he informed the watchman, who found Aditya’s body inside the washroom.

Police confirmed that the murder took place sometime after midnight of July 4 - 5.

The hostel watchman, who did not turn up for duty on Monday night, reportedly revealed during police interrogation that Aditya was repeatedly taunted by a class X boy on Monday, following an altercation on Sunday.

Aditya allegedly used harsh words against the senior on Sunday, upsetting him.

Around midnight, the accused woke up Aditya and asked him to accompany him to the washroom, situated on the upper floor. The accused then allegedly slit Aditya's throat with a blade used for sharpening a pencil. He then changed his blood-stained clothes, stuffed them in his suitcase and slept as if nothing occurred. However, the clue given by watchman led the police to the class X student.

Challapalli police said they detained the 14-year-old accused late on Tuesday night. He was charged with murder and concealing evidence. Meanwhile, the district collector Imtiyaz Ahmad suspended the warden of the hostel and the watchman.