Miscreants attack street vendors, 18 arrested

A group of armed masked miscreants attacked street vendors and ransacked several kiosks and carts at Unit-II Market Building area here, police said on Saturday.

Eighteen persons, including 12 minors, have been arrested for unleashing violence and vandalism in the market complex on Friday evening, a senior police officer said.

Miscreants armed with sticks, iron rods and sharp weapons stormed the market and went on a rampage attacking traders, vandalizing several carts, food stalls and kiosks before fleeing.

Over 30 persons were involved in the incident and 21 of them have so far been identified, while efforts are on to identify the rest, Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi said.

As many as 18 miscreants, 12 of them minors, have so far been apprehended from different areas in and around the city and the rest are expected to be nabbed soon, he said adding five bikes have also been seized in this connection.

The number of arrest would go up soon as the police examined the CCTV cameras installed in the market complex area carried out raids at different places in the city, police said adding further investigation is in progress.

Stringent action will be taken against the attackers, the police commissioner said, adding that they have been booked for rioting, creating violence in public and disrupting law and order.

Though the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, the incident is suspected to occurred after two customers were allegedly misbehaved by a shop-keeper earlier, they said.