Miscreants gun down 2 cops, free prisoners from van

Armed miscreants shot dead two cops and freed three under-trials from a police van in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, about 450 kilometres from here, on Wednesday.

According to the police sources here, the miscreants opened indiscriminate fire on the van carrying prisoners, who were being taken back to Moradabad after being produced before a court in Chandausi area, in Baniather locality in the district.

As the van came to a halt, the assailants sprayed two cops, who were inside the vehicle, with bullets killing them on the spot. They later freed three prisoners and made good their escape from there.

Sources said that the miscreants waylaid the prisoner van near Dhannumal crossing catching the cops unaware. The miscreants also looted the rifles of the slain cops, sources said.

It was not immediately clear if there were more prisoners in the van and whether they also escaped taking advantage of the attack.

The borders of the district had been sealed and a massive hunt had been launched to nab the under-trials, who were facing serious criminal charges, sources said. Police said that it appeared to be the handiwork of an organised gang.

Earlier also similar attacks had taken place on police van transporting prisoners to the jails after producing them in the courts. Barely a few days back, a dreaded criminal had been freed in a similar fashion near a toll plaza in Mathura district in the state.