Missing Arunachal teen to be returned by Chinese Army soon: Rijiju

  • Jan 26 2022, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 13:37 ist
Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that the missing youth from Arunachal Pradesh Miram Taron, who was reportedly kidnapped a week ago from the Indian territory near LAC, would be handed over by the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) soon. The date and time would soon be intimated, he said.

"Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side," the minister tweeted.

The minister had on Tuesday, in a statement, said, "We are constantly following the case from day one. I appeal to everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts because the safety and safe return of our Young Arunachal Pradesh youth is the priority."

"Miram Taron (19) of Jido Village in Upper Siang district, was found missing on January 18 at Shiyung La in Bishing Area. Some people reported that Chinese PLA had taken him into their custody," he wrote on Twitter.

He said that since the individual was missing from an area close to Line of Actual Control (LAC), Indian Army immediately approached Chinese side on January 19, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual.

"Chinese side assured that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol. Later on January 20, the Chinese side intimated that they had found a boy on their side and requested for further details to establish the identity."

In September 2020, the Chinese PLA had reportedly kidnapped five boys from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district before releasing them after about a week.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China.

More details awaited.

(With agency inputs)

