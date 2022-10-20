Missing Dalit girl's mutilated body found in UP's Azamgarh

The mutilated body of a missing Dalit girl was found in bushes in Azamgarh on Thursday.
The girl had been missing since October 15 and her father had filed the complaint.
The body was found at the Majhauli village by the villagers, who then informed the police. The police along with a fingerprint team and a forensic squad arrived at the spot and collected the evidence.
The body has been sent for an autopsy and a case has been registered under the SC/ST act.
Superintendent of Police in Azamgarh, Rahul Rusia, said a team has been formed to investigate the case and the culprits of the crime will be arrested soon.
