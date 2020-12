The Indian Navy on Monday recovered the body of missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh, 11 days after his aircraft had crashed while operating over the Arabian Sea.

"It has been found 30 miles off Goa coast after extensive search," Indian Navy officials told ANI.

Commander Nishant Singh's body was recovered on the seabed 70 metres below water, the Navy told the publication. Singh had gone missing on November 26.

