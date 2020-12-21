Mithun Chakraborty collapses on set after food poisoning

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty suffered serious food poisoning while shooting for director Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming movie The Kashmir Files in Mussoorie and collapsed on the sets, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Despite being unwell, Mithun continued shooting for the film until his condition worsened, and the shoot was called off for the day, the report stated.

According to the filmmaker, the Gopala Gopala actor refused to take a break as he did not want the shoot to be halted because of his health. He added that ‘no normal person’ would have been able to ‘even stand’ in such a condition. Vivek said that Mithun’s dedication and hard work are the main reasons behind his popular and ‘superstardom’.

The Kashmir Files, which revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the homeland in 1989 and 1990, was expected to hit the screens on Independence Day but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is likely to hit the screens sometime next year. The director plans to meet first-generation survivors to incorporate their experiences into the film.