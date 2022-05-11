Mix & match of Covid-19 booster vaccines not better than homologous regimen: Report

In a development that could change the narrative for India's vaccination drive in the near future, the mixing-and-matching of the country's two major vaccines—Covishield and Covaxin— have yielded "not so encouraging" results, according to a report.

The results were determined in a study by Vellore's Christian Medical College (CMC). This adds a cloud of doubt on whether the Centre will allow booster shots to be different from the primary dose.

"There's no point interfering with the present vaccination drive as results of mixing vaccines are not so encouraging. It's better to carry on with the same regimen," a source told The Economic Times.

According to this study, when the booster dose was same as the primary Covid-19 vaccine, the level of immunity was higher.

Also Read | India records 2,897 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths

The results of the study were reviewed by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) last week, the publication reported.

"One thing is clear - whatever vaccine we use, it boosts," Winsley Rose, principal investigator of the study told ET, adding, "Both (Covishield and Covaxin) are safe. It is not correct to say that a heterologous regime (mix and match) is better than a homologous (same vaccine) regime."

"In fact one heterologous schedule is much better than the homologous regimen and the other heterologous schedule is inferior to the homologous regimen,” he said.

Also Read | 41% parents unwilling to vaccinate kids aged 6-12 against Covid-19: Survey

Apart from that, CMC also conducted another study to track the result of mixing two Covid-19 vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin in this case) in a two-dose regimen. Both the studies had 200 participants each.

The CMC will be submitting the trial data to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) shortly.

DH could not independently verify this information.

Currently, India is administering the same vaccine for boosters as the first two. The mix-and-match approach was avoided by the government due to lack of data supporting its efficacy.