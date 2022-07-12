Mizoram has highest proportion of women working as legislators, managers: Govt survey

Highest ratio of women legislators in Mizoram: Survey

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2022, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 16:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mizoram has the highest 70.9 per cent ratio of female-to-male workers among those working as legislators, senior officials and managers, followed by Sikkim (48.2 per cent) and Manipur (45.1 per cent), according to a government survey.

Besides, Mizoram has also the highest proportion of women occupying managerial jobs at 40.8 per cent, followed by Sikkim at 32.5 per cent and Meghalaya at 31 per cent, as per the latest additional data of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for July 2020-June 2021.

The data showed that the ratio of female workers to total workers in usual status working in managerial positions was 18 per cent at all-India level.

Similarly, the ratio of female workers to male workers in usual status working as legislators, senior officials and managers was 22.2 per cent.

The data showed that many states/Union Territories had lower proportions of women working as legislators, senior officials and managers. These are Uttarakhand (3.6 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (4.8 per cent), Bihar (7.8 per cent), Punjab (8.4 per cent), Nagaland (9.1 per cent) and Andaman and Nicobar (7.7 per cent). Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu recorded the lowest ratio of 1.8 per cent.

National Statistical Office (NSO) launched PLFS on April 2017. On the basis of the survey, 14 quarterly bulletins of PLFS corresponding to the quarters ending December 2018 to quarter ending March 2022 have already been released.

