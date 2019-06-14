Mizoram police seizes drugs worth Rs 2.21 crore

The Mizoram Police has seized drugs, arms, protected wild animals being smuggled to the state and other illegal goods worth more than Rs 2.21 crore during the last fortnight, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), who is also the chief public relations officer of the state police department, John Neihlaia, the seized items are 1,085.97 gram of heroin, 1,21,800 methamphetamine tablets, a .22 pistol, a spare magazine and 55 rounds of ammunition.

"Seven green parrots, two black parrots, six small green parrots, 20 multicoloured parrots, six black cockatoos, three emus and one owl monkey were also seized," he said.

He said that 29 people were arrested in connection with drug trafficking and smuggling.