MLA poaching case: HC stays SIT notice against BJP leader

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh received some respite in the TRS MLAs alleged poaching case probe.

The Telangana High Court on Friday granted a stay on notices issued to Santhosh for appearance before a Special Investigation Team of Telangana police, which is investigating the sensational case, by Monday.

The matter will be heard by the court again on December 5. The court directive came after a quash petition was filed by Santhosh before the HC challenging the second 41 A CrPC notice issued by the SIT. “The stay was granted as the court did not find sufficient basis to issue the two notices under 41-A CrPC,” said Karuna Sagar K, advocate on Santhosh's side.

According to the ruling TRS, “three BJP sent agents” had, last month, tried to influence four TRS MLAs to defect into the saffron party, with a lure of Rs 50 to 100 crore for each legislator. In the video tapes of the alleged conversations between “three Delhi sent men” and four TRS MLAs on October 26, presented before the media by chief minister Rao on November 3, Santhosh's name was mentioned several times.

The SIT had first issued a notice under 41-A CrPC on November 16 for Santhosh's appearance in its Hyderabad office on November 21, saying that “there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation”.

Mentioning the BJP leader's non-compliance, the SIT approached the high court. As per the second notice issued on Wednesday, Santhosh was asked to appear before the SIT on November 26 or 28.

The SIT has filed a memo in a special anti-corruption bureau court stating the inclusion of Santhosh, along with Jaggu Swami and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena chief Thushar Vellapally from Kerala and B Srinivas, an advocate from Karimnagar as accused in the MLA poaching case.

The three alleged mediators Ramachandra Bharati, DPSKVN Simhayaji and Nandu Kumar, who were arrested at a farmhouse near the city, are already named as the accused in the case.