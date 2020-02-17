Modest 2.2% growth in air passenger traffic in January: DGCA

India's air passenger traffic showed a modest 2.2% year-on-year growth in January with most of the airlines experiencing low occupancy in a weak travel season.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), domestic airlines ferried 1.27 crore passengers in January this year as against 1.25 crore travellers for the corresponding period the previous year.

In January 2019, India’s passenger traffic had registered a 9.1% growth to touch 1.25 crore passengers from the 1.14 crore passengers for the corresponding period the previous year.

“The passenger load factor in the month of January 2020 has shown decreasing trend compared to previous month due to the end of tourist season,” DGCA said in its monthly report released on Monday.

The passenger load factor (PLF) of Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, IndiGo, AirAsia India declined in January 2020 as compared to December last year, as per the DGCA data.

Low-cost airline SpiceJet achieved the highest PLF of 91.5% in January 2020 against 92.7% in December 2019. The PLF for IndiGo fell to 87.8% in January from 90.1% in December.

Air Vistara was the only major carrier to have registered an increase rise in PLF at 83.5% in January from 81.1% in December.

The PLF for Air India was the lowest among major carriers at 78% and that of AirAsia India was 79.3%.

In terms of on-time performance, AirAsia India was the most punctual airline with 75.7% flights abiding by the operating schedules across the four metro airports.

IndiGo had an on-time performance of 74%, followed by Vistara (70.2%), GoAir (69.4%), SpiceJet (65.3%) and Air India (47.9%).

In terms of market share, IndiGo maintained its lead position at 47.9%, followed by SpiceJet (16.6%), Air India (11.6%), GoAir(9.8%), Air Asia (6.9%) and Air Vistara (6.5%).