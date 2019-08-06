Modi 2.0: One of the most effective Lok Sabha sessions

The first session of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government's second tenure is one of the most productive Lok Sabha sessions ever held.

In the 17th Lok Sabha, more than 35 Bills were introduced, of which more than two dozen Bills passed, according to data from the PRS.

Bills like Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill of 2019 were also passed, which is considered a bold move by the government.

Some Bills like the Triple Talaq Bill or Right to Information Bill which lapsed in the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha were also passed by this government.

While in the 16th session from 2014-2019, a maximum of 12 Bills were passed.

Most of the Bills passed in Lok Sabha were also supported in Rajya Sabha, where the NDA lacks majority as parties like Biju Janata Dal and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party supported those Bills.

Though the opposition claims that the Bills are being passed in Lok Sabha without any scrutiny, and thus is a threat to democracy, it is one of the most effective Lok Sabha sessions. The Lok Sabha has worked for close to 81 hours while Rajya Sabha has worked for 60 hours to pass Bills in 2019 so far.