Modi 2.0: One of the most effective Lok Sabha sessions

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 06 2019, 21:30pm ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2019, 21:30pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Union Home Minister Amit Shah after Parliament approved the abrogation of special status given to J&K under Article 370, in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi. LSTV/PTI

The first session of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government's second tenure is one of the most productive Lok Sabha sessions ever held. 

In the 17th Lok Sabha, more than 35 Bills were introduced, of which more than two dozen Bills passed, according to data from the PRS.

Bills like Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill of 2019 were also passed, which is considered a bold move by the government. 

Some Bills like the Triple Talaq Bill or Right to Information Bill which lapsed in the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha were also passed by this government. 

While in the 16th session from 2014-2019, a maximum of 12 Bills were passed.

Most of the Bills passed in Lok Sabha were also supported in Rajya Sabha, where the NDA lacks majority as parties like Biju Janata Dal and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party supported those Bills. 

Though the opposition claims that the Bills are being passed in Lok Sabha without any scrutiny, and thus is a threat to democracy, it is one of the most effective Lok Sabha sessions. The Lok Sabha has worked for close to 81 hours while Rajya Sabha has worked for 60 hours to pass Bills in 2019 so far.

Narendra Modi
Modi 2.0
BJP
Amit Shah
Article 370
Jammu and Kashmir
Triple Talaq
RTI
Comments (+)
 