Modi a mass leader, not of any particular caste, religion; he ensures inclusive empowerment of all: Naqvi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "mass leader" and not a leader of any particular caste, community, region or religion, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday, adding that his commitment to development with dignity is succeeding in ensuring "inclusive empowerment" of all.

Inaugurating the Civil Services Training Programme and felicitating the meritorious students at Anjuman-I-Islam at New Panvel, he also said that PM Modi has made common people a precious partner of progress, prosperity by demolishing the barrier of caste and community.

"PM Modi is a mass leader and not a leader of any particular caste, community, religion or region. This is why, his commitment to development with dignity is succeeding in ensuring an inclusive empowerment of all," Naqvi said. The Modi government has worked tirelessly with the commitment to 'decision with delivery' to ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of all the needy sections, the Minority Affairs Minister said.

The Modi government has given scholarships to 5.20 crore minority students in the last eight years, which resulted in a significant decline in school drop-out rate, especially among Muslim girls, wherein the rate dropped to 30 per cent from 70 per cent earlier, the minister said.

Naqvi said that today, a large number of youths belonging to minority communities are being selected in Civil Services and other competitive exams. The Modi government's policy of 'Back up to Brilliance' has shown results on the ground level. The percentage of minority communities in the central government jobs, which was below five per cent before 2014, has now been increased to more than 10 per cent, he said.

The 'PM VIKAS- Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan' scheme, started from April 1, 2022, will prove to be a milestone towards socio-economic-educational empowerment and employment-oriented skill development of the needy, the minister added. Naqvi said that before 2014, while only 90 minority concentrated districts of the country had been identified for development activities, the Modi government has expanded development works across the country under the 'Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram'.

Projects worth more than Rs 18,000 crore have been constructed in backward areas. These include schools, colleges, smart class rooms, ITIs, polytechnics, hostels, common service centres, skill development centres, hospitals, drinking water and sanitation facilities, sports facilities, Sadbhav Mandap, Hunar Hub, etc, he said, adding that besides the minorities, these projects have benefied other needy sections also. Naqvi said that 100 per cent digital/online Haj process, removal of restriction on Muslim women performing Haj with Mehram only, affordable Haj pilgrimage even after removal of Haj subsidy, Digitisation, GIS/GPS Mapping of Waqf properties, development projects on Waqf properties are some of the significant reforms of the Modi government.

