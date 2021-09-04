Modi ahead of global leaders with 70% approval rating

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval ratings stand at 70 per cent, ahead of other heads of states tracked by American data intelligence firm Morning Consult.

The approval ratings of Modi have dipped slightly from a high of 72 per cent on August 23, but much better than the lowest of 63 per cent reported on June 23.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ranks second with an approval rating of 64 per cent, followed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (63 per cent) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (52 per cent).

US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are tied at fifth position with an approval rating of 48 per cent, followed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (45 per cent) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (41 per cent).

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's approval ratings were at 39 per cent, followed by South Korean President Moon Jae-In (38 per cent), Spanish Spain Pedro Sanchez (35 per cent), French President Emmanuel Macron (34 per cent) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (25 per cent).

MorningConsult tracks national ratings of the elected leaders of 13 countries.

According to the firm, approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and sample sizes vary by country.