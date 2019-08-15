Modi announces formation of Chief of Defence Staff

Nearly two decades after it was first proposed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff, the single point military advisor for the government.

“Our forces are India’s pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort. India will now have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). This is going to make the forces even more effective,” Modi said in his Independence Day speech.

To be placed above the Chiefs of the Army, Air Force and Navy, a CDS will be a 5-star officer with an integrated view of India’s military needs and strategic imperatives in order to fulfil the gaps rather than looking at the strategic issues from the perspective of an individual Service.

This was one of the proposals from the Kargil Review Committee two decades ago but kept pending by successive governments, which repeatedly told the Parliament that the political consensus on the CDS could not be arrived at in the absence of responses from some of the political parties.

Following the KRC suggestion, creation of the post of CDS was also recommended by a Group of Minister in 2001 headed by then Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani.

In the absence of a CDS, a high-level task force headed by former bureaucrat Naresh Chandra in 2012 also suggested the formation of a permanent chairman to the Chief of Staff Committee.

“Both proposals were under the consideration of the BJP-led NDA government. Creation of appropriate military command structure is a complex exercise involving operational, technical, logistical and financial aspects and is reviewed from time to time,” the defence ministry informed the Parliament in February 2018.