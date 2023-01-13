Modi asks Global South to seek respect for sovereignty of all

The ‘Global South’ should stress on respect for the sovereignty of all nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, underlining that the developing nations needed to escape the cycle of dependency on systems and circumstances which were not of their making.

Modi hosted the leaders of some developing nations at a virtual “Voice of Global South Summit”. The summit themed on “Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose”, was envisaged to bring together countries of the Global South to share perspectives and priorities on a common platform.

“It is clear the world is in a state of crisis. It is difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last,” the prime minister said, noting that the year 2022 saw war, conflict, terrorism and geo-political tensions; rising food, fertilizer and fuel prices; climate-change driven natural disasters and lasting economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Delhi sent invitations to over 120 developing countries in Asia, Africa and South America to attend the two-day virtual conclave. The prime minister was joined by the leaders of Bangladesh, Senegal, Mozambique, Thailand, Cambodia, Guyana, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, Uzbekistan and Vietnam in the opening session of the conclave.

The prime minister noted that most of the global challenges had not been created by the nations of the “Global South”, but they were affected by those more than others. He cited the examples of the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, terrorism and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “The search for solutions also does not factor in the role or our voice,” he pointed out.

India has been projecting itself as the voice of the “Global South” over the past few months, particularly highlighting how the Russia-Ukraine war had an adverse impact on economic recovery in the developing nations after the Covid-19 pandemic and how the fuel, food and fertilizer crises caused by the conflict hit them hard.

“As India begins its G20 Presidency this year, it is natural that our aim is to amplify the Voice of the Global South,” Modi said, adding: “People of Global South should no longer be excluded from the fruits of development. Together we must attempt to redesign global political and financial governance. This can remove inequalities, enlarge opportunities, support growth and spread progress and prosperity.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav hosted their counterparts from different developing nations in separate virtual sessions held as part of the Global South summit.

The prime minister said that the developing nations should together call for a global agenda of ‘Respond, Recognize, Respect and Reform’ – with focus on responding to the priorities of the Global South by framing an inclusive and balanced international agenda, recognition of the principle of ‘Common but Differentiated Responsibilities’ applying to all global challenges, respect for sovereignty of all nations, rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes and reform of the international institutions, including the United Nations, to make them more relevant.

Modi’s call for respect for territorial sovereignty was apparently intended to send a subtle message not only to Russia, which launched its special military operations in Ukraine in February 2022, but also to China, which continued its belligerence against India, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto boundary between the two nations – in eastern Ladakh since April-May 2020.

New Delhi did not publicly confirm if it had invited China and its “iron-brother” Pakistan to take part in the two-day virtual Global South summit. But Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Chinese Government, told journalists in Beijing that India had informed China of its plan to host the summit. “China has all along called for greater international attention to developing countries’ shared aspirations and legitimate concerns. To galvanize international focus on development issues and deepen development cooperation, China put forward the Global Development Initiative, highlighting the need to help address developing countries’ special development challenges and deepen cooperation in key areas,” said Wang.