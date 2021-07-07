Modi Cabinet 2.0: Harsh Vardhan the scapegoat for PM’s failures, says Congress

With the intent to send the message of his government's avowal to strengthen the economy and infrastructure post-pandemic and reach out to women, OBCs, Dalits, and youths in a big way, the Modi government has planned the Cabinet's biggest rejig since it took charge for the second term. Stay tuned for live updates.
Cabinet Rejig | PM Modi, top ministers should have been sacked: Congress
62 hikes in fuel prices in 2021 alone. The Petroleum Minister should be held accountable for torture he has inflicted on the Indian people: Congress on Cabinet reshuffle
