Modi calls Macron ahead of visit to US for Quad Summit amid sharp reactions by France over AUKUS

India-France partnership promotes stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, amid sharp reactions from Paris over the recent move by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States to launch a new trilateral military alliance, AUKUS.

Even as he is scheduled to join the US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the first in-person summit of the Quad in the White House on Friday, Modi spoke to Macron and discuss India-France cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region – signalling New Delhi’s keenness to maintain a balance in its engagements with Paris as well as with Canberra, London and Washington.

New Delhi on Tuesday also categorically stated that the Quad and the AUKUS were not “groupings of similar nature”.

The AUKUS is neither relevant to the Quad, nor will the trilateral alliance have any impact on functioning of the four-nation coalition, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said in New Delhi, ahead of the Prime Minister’s departure for the US.

The Biden Administration last week went ahead and, along with Australia and the UK, launched the AUKUS, which appeared to be more like a security alliance, focussed on development of joint military capabilities and defence technology sharing. The AUKUS will create a framework for the US and UK to support Australia in acquiring a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. The latest move by the US, the UK and Australia to launch the AUKUS fuelled speculation about the fate of the Quad.

The launch of the AUKUS triggered sharp reaction from Macron’s Government in Paris, as it scuttled a $ 37 billion deal inked in 2016 for France to provide Australia 12 conventional submarines.

Paris already recalled its envoys from Canberra and Washington.

Shringla said that the Quad was “a plurilateral grouping” of four countries with shared vision of a free, open, transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad has “a positive and pro-active agenda and a wide array of initiatives at the global level to address some of the issues of the day”, like dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, including supply of vaccines to the Indo-Pacific region, collaboration on new and emerging technologies, working on issues like climate change, construction of infrastructure, ensuring maritime security, education, humanitarian assistance, Foreign Secretary said, adding: “On the other hand, the AUKUS is a security alliance involving three countries”.

Both the Quad and the AUKUS were intended to counter China’s hegemonic and expansionist aspirations in the Indo-Pacific region. India, however, thwarted the US bid last year to turn the Quad into an NATO-like security alliance for Asia, as it was not keen to be part of a bloc with an overtly adversarial approach to China, notwithstanding the stand-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

New Delhi was also concerned over the implication of any move to turn the Quad into a US-led military alliance on India’s decades-old strategic partnership with Russia.

The US, however, went ahead and launched a new security alliance with the UK and Australia.

