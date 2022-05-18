Modi, Cambodian PM review development partnership, discuss quick impact projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen on Wednesday and reviewed the robust development partnership between the two countries, including capacity building programmes and quick impact projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework.

In their virtual meeting, the two leaders held discussions on the entire range of bilateral issues, including cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, human resource development, defence and security, development cooperation, connectivity, post-pandemic economic recovery and people-to-people ties.

They expressed satisfaction at the pace of bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

PM Hun Sen emphasised the importance that Cambodia attaches to its relations with India and Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the sentiment and stressed Cambodia's valued role in India's Act East policy.

The leaders reviewed the robust development partnership between both countries, including capacity building programmes and quick impact projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework, the MEA said.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the historical and civilisational links between the two countries and expressed his happiness at India's involvement in restoration of Angkor Wat and Preah Vihear temples in Cambodia, which depict the cultural and linguistic connect between the two countries, it said.

Prime Minister Hun Sen thanked India for providing 3.25 lakh doses of Indian-manufactured Covishield vaccine to Cambodia under the Quad Vaccine Initiative, the MEA said.

The two leaders complimented each other on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Cambodia being celebrated this year, it said.

As part of these celebrations, Prime Minister Modi invited the King of Cambodia and the Queen Mother to visit India at a mutually convenient time.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Cambodia on assuming the chairmanship of ASEAN and assured India's full support and assistance to Cambodia for the success of its chairmanship, it said.