Modi expresses concern over Brazil rioting, tags Lula

Modi expresses concern over Brazil rioting

The prime minister joined Biden, Sunak and several other world leaders, who denounced the vandalism in Brazil

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 10 2023, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 08:11 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over rioting in Brasilia after the supporters of Brazil’s far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed into the National Congress, Presidential Palace and the Supreme Court in the capital city, protesting against the election of leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the new Head of the State in the South American nation.

“Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities,” Modi posted on Twitter, tagging Lula.

The prime minister joined President Joe Biden of the United States, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and several other world leaders, who denounced the vandalism by the supporters of the outgoing president of Brazil.

Modi had in January 2021 also taken to Twitter to publicly disapprove of attempts by the violent supporters of the outgoing United States President Donald Trump to disrupt the proceedings of the American Congress and stop it from officially clearing the way for Biden to take over.

Modi had on January 1 this year tweeted to congratulate Lula after the leftist leader was sworn in for his third term as the president of Brazil.

