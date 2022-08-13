Modi 1st PM to urge hoisting Tricolour at home: Irani

Modi first PM who urged people to hoist Tricolour atop homes: Irani

She said hoisting the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort is now not the right of a few

PTI
PTI, Prayagraj,
  • Aug 13 2022, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 19:22 ist
Smriti Irani. Credit: PTI Photo

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday here claimed that it is for the first time in the country’s history that a prime minister has appealed to people to hoist the Tricolour atop their homes.

Speaking at a programme held to honour family members of freedom fighters, Irani said, "To hoist the Tricolour, a number of people sacrificed their lives."

Read | Independence Day: The evolution of the Indian flag to the tricolour we know

Referring to PM Narendra Modi, she said it is for the "first time in the India’s history" that a prime minister has urged people to hoist the Tricolour atop their houses.

She said hoisting the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort is not the right of a few, a possible reference to Congress party, which ruled the country for most part of the period after the Independence.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, she said when the country got Independence, nobody would have imagined that one day the entire world will be under a lockdown and sons of India will manufacture vaccines.

Irani also garlanded the statue of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad on this occasion. 

Smriti Irani
Narendra Modi
BJP
Congress
India News
India@75
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Tricolour

