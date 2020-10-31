Modi govt spent over Rs 700 crore on advertisements in 2019-20, reveals RTI reply

Modi govt spent over Rs 700 cr on ads in 2019-20: RTI

On an average, Rs 1.95 crore was spent per day on print, electronic and outdoor advertisements

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS,
  • Oct 31 2020, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 18:23 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The government of India spent around Rs 713.20 crore on print, electronic and outdoor advertisement in the last fiscal year, revealed an RTI reply.

Responding to RTI activist Jatin Desai's query, the Bureau of Outreach & Communication of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in its reply said that Rs. 1.95 crore was spent per day, on an average, on advertisements in 2019-2020.

The bureau, however, couldn't provide information on the amount spent by the government on advertisements in foreign media. 

While Rs. 295.05 crore was spent on print advertisements, Rs. 317.05 crore was given to electronic media and Rs. 101.10 crore was spent on outdoor advertisements.

