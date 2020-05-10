'Govt's firm measures saved India from worst of COVID'

Modi govt's firm measures saved India from 'worst' of COVID-19 pandemic: BJP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 10 2020, 22:22 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 22:27 ist
Reuters/File photo

The BJP on Sunday said "proactive and firm" measures taken by the Modi government have "saved" India from the "worst" of the coronavirus pandemic.

The party said while India crossed 60,000 COVID-19 cases in 101 days, smaller countries like the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany and the US took 40-65 days to report the same figure.

Citing official numbers, the BJP also tweeted that the recovery rate of patients in India is much higher than other countries with more than 60,000 cases.

"India has taken 101 days to cross 60K COVID cases whereas smaller countries like UK, Italy, Spain, Germany and US had taken 40-65 days to report the same figures.

"India's proactive and firm measures taken under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi have saved us from the worst!" it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BJP
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

What's Brewing

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 