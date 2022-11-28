Modi hails growth in milk production in last 8 years

His remarks came in response to a tweet by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 28 2022, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 13:53 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed happiness over the growth in milk production in the last eight years, and said a vibrant dairy sector is also a great way to further strengthen our "Nari Shakti (women power)".

His remarks came in response to a tweet by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala, who said there had been a "monumental growth" in milk production in the last eight years.

"It increased 83 MT in just 8yrs under visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Earlier in 63 yrs it increased only 121MT," he said. 

Tagging the minister's tweet, Modi said, "This is particularly gladdening. A vibrant dairy sector is also a great way to further strengthen our Nari Shakti."

"May the dairy sector grow even more in the coming times," the prime minister added.

