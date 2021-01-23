PM Modi in Assam live updates: 11,000 km of roads have been built in Assam's villages in last few years, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Kolkata today to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, an iconic freedom fighter who hailed from the state. He will also visit poll-bound Assam, where he will also distribute over one lakh land 'pattas' (allotment certificates) in Sivasagar. Stay tuned for live updates.