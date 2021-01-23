PM Modi in Assam live updates: 11,000 km of roads have been built in Assam's villages in last few years, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Kolkata today to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, an iconic freedom fighter who hailed from the state. He will also visit poll-bound Assam, where he will also distribute over one lakh land 'pattas' (allotment certificates) in Sivasagar. Stay tuned for live updates.
Assam and Northeast is widening our connect with the Eastern Asian countries under the 'Act East' Policy. Assam is developing as a major part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with better infrastructure.In the last few years, 11,000 km of roads have been built in Assam's villages: PM Modi
"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose did not get his due," says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee to lead procession to pay tribute to Bose
A procession led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to pay tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose starts from Shyambazar in North Kolkata. It would conclude at Netaji's statue at Red Road in Central Kolkata.
I congratulate CM Sonowal and his government for their efforts in the state. I am sure the state will handle vaccinations just as efficiently. I call on people to vaccinate when their turn comes. There is a global demand for vaccines made in India. Remember, there are 2 doses. We have to vaccinate, but we must still be careful: PM Modi
The tea tribe is being connected with basic amenities like houses and toilets. Many families of the tea tribe have also got the legal right to land. The education, health and employment facilities of tea tribe children are being taken care of. For the first time, they have been connected with the facilities of the bank: PM Modi
Assam is on the path to peace due to the landmark Bodo agreement. First Bodo Territorial Council elections were held, representatives were sought. This Council will no doubt work for peace in the region: PM Modi
Rapid development of Assam and Northeast India is integral to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.The road to an Aatmanirbhar Assam is through the confidence of Assamese people: PM Modi
Sabka saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas: Every part of Assam and every section of the population must be benefited, this is the motto of our government, says PM Modi.
Ujjwala Yojana has helped 35 lakhfamilies in the state, with more than 4 lakh gas connections going to SC/ST families. The coverage of the scheme in the state is as much as 99 per cent.
Assam now has 100 per cent electricity cover due to work in the past four years. Water connectivity has also improved in the state in the past four years. All these benefit the women of the state the most: PM Modi
Close to 2 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts opened in Assam. These accounts helped people of Assam during the Covid-19 times. Assam's 40 per cent population is the beneficiary of the Ayushman Bharat, 1.5 lakh people have received free treatment. Toilet cover in the state has also reached 100 per cent.
Assam's people know what the previous governments have done. In the last four years, the Assam government has tried to rejuvenate and improve the state's major tourist and heritage spots: PM Modi
It is the BJP government's resolution to protect Assam's culture and language. Be it Atal ji's government or the NDA government at the Centre, we made it a priority to promote Assam and its education, literature and culture: PM Modi
More than 2 lakh native families have been given lands since 2019 by the government. Long-standing demands of native families have been fulfilled, quality of life has been improved: PM Modi
A big portion of tribal communities was denied their rightful land, and they were stripped of their livelihoods. There were nearly 6 lakh native families who did not have legit papers for their land. The previous governments did not do anything for this issue. CM Sonowal has worked seriously for this issue.
Assam's native language and people are now being made a priority by the state government. The land policy made by the government shows their dedication towards the state: PM Modi
Today, the Government of Assam has addressed a great concern. The right to ownership of land to more than 1 lakh native families:PM Modi
Parakram Divas is symbolic for achieving all our national resolutions. Our land is not just stones andsand. Our land is out mother: PM Modi
Today is the birth anniversary of our loved Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The nation has decided to celebrate this day as Parakram Divas. Netaji is remembered for fighting for India's independence: PM Modi
The love of the people of Assam brings me back to the state. I have had the privilege to visit various parts of the state over the years. Today, I have come to celebrate a major achievement of the state's native people: PM Modi at Sivasagar
PM Narendra Modi's address at Sivasagar begins
We don't celebrate Netaji for votes: TMC leader
Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, senior TMC leader and West Bengal's Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said, "Those who pretend to pay homage to Netaji with an eye on elections and political gains are insulting him. We don't celebrate Netaji's life achievements for votes. We do it all year long, out of respect for Netaji."
BJP State President pays tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose
PM Modi's chopper lands at Sivasagar
PM Narendra Modi's chopperlands at the Jerenga Pathar, the historic playground in Sivasagar district in eastern Assam where he will address a rally soon.
A monument to be constructed to pay homage to Bose: CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that the state government would construct a monument named after the Azad Hind Fauj at Rajarhat in North 24 Paraganas district to pay homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. She also stated that her governmentwould set up a university named after Netaji which will have tie-ups with foreign universities.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Bose
"We are committed to doing whatever is possible to protect the rights of great state Assam and its culture," PM Modi tweeted in Assamese ahead of the rally.
PM Modi's rally is seen as the launch of BJP's campaign for the Assembly elections in April. BJP leaders in Assam say nearly 3 lakh people are likely to attend Modi's rally.
Security has been stepped up further after a bomb blast near an army camp at Digboi in neighbouring Tinsukia district on Friday evening. Ulfa (Independent) has claimed responsibility for the blast.
PM Modi is on his way to Sivasagar, where he will address a rally, his first ahead of Assembly elections in Assam slated in April.
PM Narendra Modi lands at Rowriah airport in Jorhat district in eastern Assam.
PM pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday and said a grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for its independence.
Modi will be in West Bengal on Saturday to address "Parakram Diwas" celebrations in Kolkata to commemorate Bose's birth anniversary.
The BJP, as well as the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, have planned a number of events around Bose, often called Netaji by admirers, as they seek to woo the voters ahead of the polls. The PMO noted that the central government had recently decided to celebrate Bose's birthday every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to honour and remember his indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation.
Modi's visit to the two states assumes significance as both are headed to assembly polls in April-May.
