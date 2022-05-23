Modi in Japan highlights: PM says goals set up by his govt are ambitious but he enjoys drawing line on stone

India and Japan are "natural partners" and Japanese investments have played an important role in India's development journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he underlined that the global community is witnessing an extraordinary scale and speed of infrastructure and capacity development in the country. Addressing the Indian diaspora here on the first day of his two-day visit to Tokyo, Modi said India is on its way to preparing a roadmap to achieve the ambitious goals as the country enters into the Amrit Kaal.
I would like every youth of Japan to visit India at least once, says PM Modi
India counts for 40% of digital transactions conducted around the world, says PM Modi
We have made a strong & resilient democracy in India, says PM Modi
India is leading with 'atmanirbharta' for a more stable global supply chain, says PM Modi
The World Health Organization has honored the Asha sisters of India with the Director Generals- Global Health Leaders Award: PM Modi
Today's world needs to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha. This is the way to save humanity from all the challenges facing the world today, whether it is violence, anarchy, terrorism, climate change: PM Modi
You are strengthening India-Japan ties by living in the country, PM Modi tells Indian community
Japan has played an important role in India's development journey: PM Modi
India and Japan's relations are based on mutual respect: PM Modi
India and Japan are natural partners, says PM Modi
Swami Vivekananda visited Japan before going to Chicago, was inspired by it: PM Modi
PM addresses Indian community in Japan
PM Narendra Modi to address a community programme in Tokyo soon
PM Modi proposes celebrating Japan’s contribution to India’s development journey in the form of a ‘Japan Week’
Modi discusses diverse opportunities in India with Osamu Suzuki
Trust, transparency, and timeliness key to Indo-Pacific economic framework, says PM Modi
India will work for an inclusive and flexible Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, saysPM Narendra Modi in Tokyo.
"Trust, transparency, and timeliness are key," he adds.
Modi interacts with Tadashi Yanai
Modi meets SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son
India-Japan partnership serves a larger purpose: Modi
The India-Japan partnership has a greater imperative and serves a larger purpose, said Modi. "The Covid-19 pandemic, global tensions and disruptive challenges to stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region have underlined the need for building resilient supply chains, a human-centric development model and stable and strong international economic relations, capable of resisting coercion and exploitation. The bilateral partnership will help advance these goals."
Modi agrees to join Biden in launch of IPEF
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join President Joe Biden at the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF),an initiative to counter the economic clout of China in the Indo-Pacific region, in Tokyo on Monday as the United States tweaked the text of the formal announcement in order to allay some of the misgivings of India.
Read more
Modi, Biden to discuss wheat export ban, Ukraine
India’s move to restrict the export of wheat may come up for discussion when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden will meet in Tokyo on Tuesday.Biden is also likely to have “constructive and straightforward” talks with Modi on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, as India continues to refrain from joining the US and other western nations in denouncing President Vladimir Putin of the former Soviet Union nation for ordering the launch of the military offensives against the East European country.
Modi pens op-ed in Japanese newspaper
Closer India-Japan cooperation vital in the post-Covid-19 world, says Modi
Modi to hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese
Modi, who is visiting Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit. He had hosted Kishida for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit in March 2022.
PM Modi meets Indian community in Japan
PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilaterals
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region. Credit: PTI Photo