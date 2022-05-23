Modi in Japan highlights: PM says goals set up by his govt are ambitious but he enjoys drawing line on stone

India and Japan are "natural partners" and Japanese investments have played an important role in India's development journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he underlined that the global community is witnessing an extraordinary scale and speed of infrastructure and capacity development in the country. Addressing the Indian diaspora here on the first day of his two-day visit to Tokyo, Modi said India is on its way to preparing a roadmap to achieve the ambitious goals as the country enters into the Amrit Kaal.