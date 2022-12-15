Modi inaugurates centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the month-long centenary celebration of Swaminarayan sect leader late Pramukh Swami Maharaj, in Ahmedabad.

The centennial celebration is being held at a 600-acre site in the outskirts of Ahmedabad and has been named Pramukh Swami Nagar. The site has a replica of the Akshardham temple of Delhi, several immersive exhibitions, and light and sound show, among others. The organisers said that over 80,000 volunteers worked round the year to make this event.

On his second visit to Ahmedabad in the last three days, the prime minister recalled his association with the Swami, who was alive back then, and remembered 2002 terror attack on Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar. Modi, who was the chief minister back then, said that Swami had asked if the chief minister's residence was affected in the attack as it was located close to the temple. The temple was attacked by terrorists in September 2002 which left 33 persons dead.

Modi recalled the late Swami, who headed BAPS (Bochasanwasi Askshar Purushottam Swaminnarayan Sanstha) from 1950 to 2016, as a "father-figure" who sent the PM "clothes for Kurta-Pajama for 40 years." The late Swami, the fifth religious head of BAPS, is credited to have taken the Vaishnavite movement abroad and built hundreds of temples across the globe. Lakhs of devotees, largely Gujaratis from Patidar community settled abroad, are expected to throng the venue during the month-long celebration.

During the inaugural function, the organisers also played a video message of British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

"It is an honour to be sending my best wishes to you on this auspicious occasion. Pramukh swami Maharaj lived by the maxim that in the joy of others lies our own. In the UK, he was the inspiration behind our magnificent temple in Neasden, a familiar site on the London skyline known as much for great service to the local community as it is for its beauty. That dedication to sewa is found in all 14 of the mandirs pramukh swami inspired across the UK," the British PM said in the video message.