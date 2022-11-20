RSS does not control independent workers: Bhagwat

Modi is 'swayamsevak' but RSS does not control those doing independent work: Bhagwat

The RSS chief also said that Hinduism is not just a religion but a way of living

PTI
PTI, Jabalpur,
  • Nov 20 2022, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 07:19 ist
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been its volunteer, the Sangh does not control any person or organisation that is doing independent work.

The RSS does not exercise either direct or "remote control", he said during an interaction with prominent members of the local community here.

"When the Sangh's name comes up, people think of Modi ji. Modi ji is our `swayamsevak' (volunteer)...," he said. People also think of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) when somebody talks about the RSS, and there are swayamsevaks in that organization too and their thinking is similar, he added.

"But these all are not the Sangh. They are doing their own work, the Sangh is doing its own independent work," he added. While the RSS and such organizations and persons (who have been RSS volunteers) have a connection, and sometimes the Sangh helps them for a good cause, "there is no control; there is neither direct control nor remote control (over them)...," Bhagwat stressed.

The RSS chief also said that Hinduism is not just a religion but a way of living. It was a tradition that was nurtured by all creeds, castes and religions, he said. Bhagwat arrived in Jabalpur for a four-day visit on Thursday after visiting Chhattisgarh and interacting with RSS functionaries there. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
RSS
Narendra Modi
Mohan Bhagwat

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Controversy-ridden Qatar World Cup kicks off

DH Toon | Controversy-ridden Qatar World Cup kicks off

53rd IFFI set to open Sunday

53rd IFFI set to open Sunday

Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown

Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown

Why can't BMTC operate smaller shuttle buses?

Why can't BMTC operate smaller shuttle buses?

Country’s longest train to operate twice a week

Country’s longest train to operate twice a week

A taste of the trucking life

A taste of the trucking life

Gay people in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup

Gay people in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup

Women join Cong yatra paying tributes to Indira Gandhi

Women join Cong yatra paying tributes to Indira Gandhi

In Pics | Foods that keep you awake at night

In Pics | Foods that keep you awake at night

Infographic | Biggest chilli producers in the world

Infographic | Biggest chilli producers in the world

 