Modi, Johnson discuss 'regional and global challenges' at COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the United Nations climate change summit, COP26, in Glasgow on Monday.

Modi and Johnson also discussed other “regional and global challenges”, counter-terrorism, Indo-Pacific, supply chain resilience and post-Covid-19 global economic recovery, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister congratulated his UK counterpart for successfully organising the COP26 and for his personal leadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation. He reiterated India's commitment to closely work with the UK on climate finance, technology, innovation and adaptation of green hydrogen, renewables and clean technologies including joint initiatives under International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The two Prime Ministers reviewed the implementation of India-UK Roadmap 2030 priorities particularly in the trade and economy, people-to-people, health, defence and security areas. They expressed satisfaction at the progress in delivering the Enhanced Trade Partnership including steps taken towards the launch negotiations for the Free Trade Agreement.

Modi once again invited Johnson to visit India soon.

