Modi, Jugnauth jointly inaugurate India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius

They also launched the Civil Service College and the 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius

  Jan 20 2022
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 19:10 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday jointly inaugurated India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually.

They also launched the Civil Service College and the 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India's development support.

An agreement on extending a $190 million Line of Credit from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects, and an MoU on the implementation of small development projects was also exchanged during the event.

