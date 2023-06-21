Modi lands in Washington, Biden to gently convey US concerns on democratic backsliding in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday, with President Joe Biden’s administration rolling out the red carpet for him and preparing to elevate the relations between the two nations to a new level – notwithstanding concerns in the United States over reports of backsliding of democracy in India.

The Prime Minister flew to Washington DC after leading enthusiasts from 135 nations at the United Nations headquarters in New York in performing Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day – thus creating a Guinness World Record. An event focussing on skilling for the future and a visit to the National Science Foundation along with Biden’s wife and the US First Lady Jill Biden were among the Prime Minister’s first engagements after landing in Washington DC – followed by a private dinner with the US President at the White House.

Modi and Biden will have formal talks on Thursday. The Prime Minister will also address the US Congress – for the second time after his first in 2016.

The US President will host a state dinner in honour of the Prime Minister.

Modi’s meetings with Biden are likely to see the United States easing restrictions for sharing advanced technologies with India, including in the defence sector. The Prime Minister and the US President are expected to not only step up bilateral defence cooperation but also lay out a roadmap for industries in the sector of the two nations to forge close partnerships in co-production and co-development.

Biden is expected to try to add new momentum to the bilateral relations during Modi’s visit to the White House, albeit without completely ignoring the concerns in the US – particularly within the ruling Democratic Party itself – over reports about growing religious intolerance, violation of human rights and curbs on freedom of speech.

At least two Democrat members of the US House of Representatives – Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar – took to Twitter to announce their decision to boycott the Prime Minister’s address to the American Congress on Thursday, both alleging repression of religious minorities in India. As many as 75 Democrat senators and representatives earlier wrote a letter to the US President, urging him to discuss the reports of “troubling signs” of backsliding of democracy in India.

Biden is expected to convey the concerns to Modi, but he is likely to do it in such a manner that it does not look like the undue interference by the US in the internal affairs of India.

“We make our views known,” Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was quoted saying in a news report by Reuters. “We do so in a way where we don’t seek to lecture or assert that we don’t have challenges ourselves”.

“Ultimately, the question of where politics and the question of democratic institutions go in India is going to be determined within India by Indians. It's not going to be determined by the United States," Sullivan, who was in New Delhi last week, said, according to the news agency.

The Prime Minister and the US President will hold formal talks on Thursday. The US is likely to announce its approval for General Electric to make jet engines in India for the Light Combat Aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). India is also likely to move ahead to procure 31 armed MQ-9B Predator drones for its armed forces.

The two sides are also expected to widen cooperation between India and the US in creating a resilient semiconductor supply chain, as well as in space, telecom, quantum computing, Artificial Intelligence and the biotech sectors.