Modi leaves for Bhutan on two-day visit

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2019, 10:24am ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2019, 10:29am ist
Modi expressed confidence that his visit will promote India's "time-tested and valued friendship" with Bhutan. (AFP file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Bhutan on a two-day state visit to promote the "time-tested friendship" between the two countries.

In his departure statement issued on Friday, the prime minister said his visit to the Himalayan nation at the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance his government attaches to New Delhi's relations with Bhutan-- a "trusted friend and neighbour".

He expressed confidence that his visit will promote India's "time-tested and valued friendship" with Bhutan and consolidate it further for the prosperous future and progress of the people of both the countries. 

Narendra Modi
Bhutan
Comments (+)
 