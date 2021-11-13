Modi meets US lawmakers, refers to shared values ahead of Biden's 'Summit for Democracy'

The comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States is anchored in shared democratic values of the two nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a delegation of the American Congress on Saturday.

The Prime Minister referred to the shared democratic values of India and the United States ahead of his participation in the virtual “Summit for Democracy”, which the American President Joe Biden would host on December 9 and 10. He also discussed with the US lawmakers the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region.

Biden is hosting the “Summit for Democracy” in keeping with one of the promises he had made during his campaign as a candidate for the Democratic Party in the US presidential elections last year.

The visiting US lawmakers, who called on the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Saturday, however, belonged to the Republican Party – Senator John Cornyn, Senator Michael Crapo, Senator Thomas Tuberville, Senator Michael Lee, Representative Tony Gonzales and Representative John Kevin Elizey. Cornyn, co-founder and co-chair of the senate caucus on India and Indian Americans, led the delegation, which had a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister, the American Congress delegation noted the excellent management of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in India, despite the challenges of large and diverse population. Modi told the US lawmakers that people’s participation based on democratic ethos of the country played a key role in managing the worst pandemic of the last one century, according to a press-release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Prime Minister appreciated the consistent support and constructive role of the US Congress in deepening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is anchored in shared democratic values, according to the PMO and the MEA.

He and the visiting American Senators and the Representatives had a “warm and frank discussion” on the “regional issues of mutual interest”, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific, where India and the US forged a quadrilateral coalition with Japan and Australia to counter geo-political influence of China.

They also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban of late returned to power taking advantage of the withdrawal of troops by the US and its NATO allies.

The Prime Minister and the visiting US lawmakers noted the increasing convergence of strategic interests between the two nations and expressed desire to further enhance cooperation with an aim to promote global peace and stability. They exchanged views on the potential for enhancing the bilateral relationship and strengthening cooperation on contemporary global issues such as the terrorism, climate change and reliable supply chains for critical technologies, according to a spokesperson of the MEA.

Biden’s “Summit for Democracy”, according to the US State Department, will focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for the participating leaders to make both individual and collective commitments to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.

The US will also host a second “Summit for Democracy” next year to review the progress achieved against the commitments that would be made in the first summit.

The Biden Administration has been tacitly conveying to the Modi government concerns in the US over the perception that India was backsliding on human rights and freedom of speech and religion. The US President as well as his Vice President Kamala Harris subtly nudged the Prime Minister to protect democratic principles of India, when they had hosted him in Washington on September 24. The issue came up for discussion when External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, hosted his counterpart the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in New Delhi in July.

The Modi government, however, defended its track record in protecting democratic principles, human rights and religious freedom.

The US conveyed to India that the summit on December 9 and 10 would showcase one of the unique strengths of democracy – the ability to acknowledge its weaknesses and imperfections and confront them openly and transparently.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: