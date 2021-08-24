Modi, Merkel discuss situation in Afghanistan over phone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the Taliban’s imminent return to power in Afghanistan during a phone call on Monday.

Modi and Merkel discussed the “unfolding security situation” in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world. They emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of the stranded people, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

The two leaders also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in Covid-19 vaccines, development cooperation with a focus on climate and energy, and fostering trade and economic relations.

They exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest such as the forthcoming COP-26 meeting and the Indian initiative to promote a dialogue on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council, the MEA stated. “They emphasised commonality of perspectives between both sides on promoting inclusive cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region”