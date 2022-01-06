Modi most impactful personality of 2021: Survey

Over 40 per cent Indians believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the most impactful celebrity of 2021, followed by cricketer Virat Kohli (4 per cent), Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (3 per cent), Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (3 per cent), and cricketers Rohit Sharma (3 per cent) and MS Dhoni (3 per cent).

The survey was conducted by consumer data intelligence firm Axis My India. The survey was conducted via computer-aided telephonic interviews with a sample size of 10,563 people across 36 states. Of the sample size, 71 per cent belonged to rural areas while 29 per cent belonged to cities and urban areas. In addition, 64 per cent of the respondents were male while 36 per cent of the respondents were female.

The survey vetted 20 personalities, and found that opposition leaders Mamata Banerjee (2 per cent) and Rahul Gandhi (1 per cent) were miles behind Modi. The late CDS Bipin Rawat, actor Sonu Sood, and businessman Mukesh Ambani had comparatively better ratings of 2 per cent.

Pradeep Gupta, chairman and managing director of Axis My India, said that Modi’s overwhelming popularity had no competition.

“His popularity seems to be growing at a time when world leaders are facing dwindling popularity. This poll is yet another demonstration of his grasp over the pulse of the nation,” Gupta said.

Respondents also expressed concern about new variant of the virus, and 52 per cent believed that the opening up of the economy will get affected by Omicron. While 23 per cent were unsure of the strain’s impact on the economy, another 23 per cent felt that the economy will remain unaffected.

In addition, a majority of 82 per cent believes that with regards to the upcoming virus variant, vaccine booster dose should be given to the countrymen instead of exporting vaccines to other countries.

