Modi must atone for farmer, Covid-19 and NRC deaths before seeking votes: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) President Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, saying that BJP was a "danger" to the country and asked the saffron party to ''seek forgiveness'' of the people for the loss of human lives during Covid-19 pandemic, farmer agitation and in protests against the NRC, before seeking votes.

Addressing a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata pledged her party's support to the SP in the forthcoming assembly polls and, using Urdu couplets of famous poets, appealed to the electorate in UP to support him and oust the BJP from power. "BJP is dangerous for the country... it will be wiped out in the country if it loses the assembly polls in UP," she said.

She also took potshots at the BJP's election manifesto terming it a "moneyfesto."

''So many bodies were thrown in the Ganga in different parts of UP... our government cremated those bodies after we saw them floating in the river in Malda in Bengal... their spirits are asking questions... seek their forgiveness. You (Adityanath) set the waters of Ganga on fire... you were campaigning in Bengal against me when people were dying in UP... seek forgiveness for Hathras, for the deaths during farmer agitation and protests against NRC before you seek votes of the people,'' Mamata said.

The firebrand TMC leader sought to pick holes in Adityanath's claim that UP attracted huge investments during his regime and asked where the money had gone. "It's good... Mogambo (Modi) must be happy but where has it gone? Has it gone to PM Care... it is not even audited, it has money from officials, CSR funds of the companies,'' she said.

She also referred to Modi's remarks at his election rallies in Bengal that the former's government did not allow Durga Puja celebrations. "The people of Bengal gave a tight slap... UNESCO awarded our Durga Puja... don't you (Modi) feel ashamed?'' she said.

Mamata likened the BJP leaders to the 'cuckoo', saying they "sing only during the spring (elections)."

"They will shift to Delhi after the elections are over," she said.

The TMC leader termed AIMIM leader Aasuddin Owaisi as "BJP's cuckoo" and also said that BSP supremo Mayawati had "surrendered to the saffron party" as she appealed to the Muslims and Dalits to support Akhilesh and not let their votes go waste by supporting any other party.

Mamata used the couplet jo darten hai, woh marte hain, jo ladte hain, woho jitate hain (those who fear, die and those who fight, win) to tell the people not to fear the BJP. "The BJP will unleash central agencies on its rivals... they will not allow the people to come out to vote but don't be afraid... come out of your homes and vote," she said.

The Bengal CM, in reply to a question on Emergency, said that the BJP's rule was worse than Emergency. ''BJP rule is the grandfather of Emergency,'' she said.

Mamata said that she would be visiting Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Modi, on March 3 to campaign in support of Akhilesh. She also said that she would pay obeisance at the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple during her visit.

