Modi pays tribute to Gandhi with 'Einstein Challenge'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a column in The New York Times on the occassion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, hailing the Indian nationalism as described the 'Father of Nation'. He wrote that Gandhi's idea was never narrow, rather it covered a broad, and it was laced with the intention of serving the human kind.

PM quoted Albert Einstein and proposed the 'Einstein Challenge' to make the future generations aware of Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

In the piece titled, 'Why India and the World Need Gandhi', Modi writes, 'As a tribute to Gandhi, I propose, what I call the Einstein Challenge...How do we ensure the ideals of Gandhi are remembered by futre generations? I invite thinkers, entrepreneurs and tech leaders to be at the forefront of spreading Gandhi's ideas through innovation.'

Referring to the Dandi March that took place in 1930, Modi wrote "who else would have created a mass agitation through a pinch of salt."

He describes Gandhi as the best teacher to guide this society and also highlighted the governments cleanliness initiative.

"The world bows to you, beloved Bapu!", he writes in conclusion.